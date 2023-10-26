Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Chef role - Reigate

Ref: CW21775

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Chef to join our client's team within their care home in Reigate. This care home is registered to provide care for the elderly and those with dementia. The hiring manager is looking for an experienced chef who is able to hit the ground running.

Chef vacancy details:

£12.45 to £13.45 per hour

Full-time, permanent employment

Monday to Friday

8am to 4pm shifts

Chef experience and qualifications:

Qualifications within hospitality and catering

Experience within a siimilar catering setting

Experience working within a small team

Certificates in food safety and hygiene

Chef responsibilities and duties:

Develop and plan menus and specials

Create prep lists for kitchen staff

Manage food costing and inventory

Maintain standards for food storage, rotation, quality, and appearance

Ensure compliance with applicable health codes and regulations

Ensure meals meet the dietary and nutritional needs of residents' specific needs

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

