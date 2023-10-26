Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Chef role - Reigate
Ref: CW21775
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Chef to join our client's team within their care home in Reigate. This care home is registered to provide care for the elderly and those with dementia. The hiring manager is looking for an experienced chef who is able to hit the ground running.
Chef vacancy details:
- £12.45 to £13.45 per hour
- Full-time, permanent employment
- Monday to Friday
- 8am to 4pm shifts
Chef experience and qualifications:
- Qualifications within hospitality and catering
- Experience within a siimilar catering setting
- Experience working within a small team
- Certificates in food safety and hygiene
Chef responsibilities and duties:
- Develop and plan menus and specials
- Create prep lists for kitchen staff
- Manage food costing and inventory
- Maintain standards for food storage, rotation, quality, and appearance
- Ensure compliance with applicable health codes and regulations
- Ensure meals meet the dietary and nutritional needs of residents' specific needs
If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.
