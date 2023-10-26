Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd

For Employers
Chef role - Reigate

Ref: CW21775

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Chef to join our client's team within their care home in Reigate. This care home is registered to provide care for the elderly and those with dementia. The hiring manager is looking for an experienced chef who is able to hit the ground running.

Chef vacancy details:

  • £12.45 to £13.45 per hour
  • Full-time, permanent employment
  • Monday to Friday
  • 8am to 4pm shifts

Chef experience and qualifications:

  • Qualifications within hospitality and catering
  • Experience within a siimilar catering setting
  • Experience working within a small team
  • Certificates in food safety and hygiene

Chef responsibilities and duties:

  • Develop and plan menus and specials
  • Create prep lists for kitchen staff
  • Manage food costing and inventory
  • Maintain standards for food storage, rotation, quality, and appearance
  • Ensure compliance with applicable health codes and regulations
  • Ensure meals meet the dietary and nutritional needs of residents' specific needs

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

