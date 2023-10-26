Deputy Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Deputy Home Manager Needed in South East London!

Ref: MB21777

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy home manager to work within our clients residential home for the elderly. This organsiation is an award winnning company in the care sector due to the superb care that they offer to their residents and the training that they can offer to their stafff. With hundreds of lovely reviews in all homes, you are in safe hands whilst working here.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

£15.30 per hour (weekdays) £16.30 per hour (weekends)

41 hours per week - 2 long days and 2 office days

Permanent contract

Care Home is registered for 38 residents

Deputy Home Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (residential or nursing home)

You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care

You must have at least 2 years within a team leader position

You must have good time keeping skills and commmunucation skills.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

