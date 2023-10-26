Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Manager needed in Scarborough

Ref: MB21774

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a nursing home manager to work within our clients nursing home for the elderly. This organisation is a great company to work for with a whole load of benefits as well as support. The care home is rated Good by the CQC and are looking for experienced candidates with fresh ideas!

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£30,000 - £40,000 (for nurse and non nurse candidates)

Full time position

Permanent contract

Care Home is registered for 30 residents

Nursing Home Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (residential or nursing home)

You must have an NVQ Level 5 in Health and Social Care

You must have at least a year as a Home Manager

You must have experience in dealing with CQC

You must have good time keeping skills and commmunucation skills.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

