Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 150 jobs
ScarboroughLocation
Scarborough
2 days ago
Posted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Nursing Home Manager needed in Scarborough

Ref: MB21774

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a nursing home manager to work within our clients nursing home for the elderly. This organisation is a great company to work for with a whole load of benefits as well as support. The care home is rated Good by the CQC and are looking for experienced candidates with fresh ideas!

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

  • £30,000 - £40,000 (for nurse and non nurse candidates)
  • Full time position
  • Permanent contract
  • Care Home is registered for 30 residents

Nursing Home Manager experience and skills:

  • You must have prior experience within a similar setting (residential or nursing home)
  • You must have an NVQ Level 5 in Health and Social Care
  • You must have at least a year as a Home Manager
  • You must have experience in dealing with CQC
  • You must have good time keeping skills and commmunucation skills.

Work authorisation:

  • United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

