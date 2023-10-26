Oncology Pharmacy Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Lead Oncology Pharmacist | Full Time, Permanent | £60,000 dependent on experience | Oadby, Leicester | Mon - Fri & 1 Sat per month

Spire Leicester has an opportunity for an experienced Oncology Pharmacist to join our large pharmacy team and to lead a small specialist oncology pharmacy team. This is an excellent opportunity to join the busiest oncology service with Spire Healthcare.

We offer excellent career progression opportunities, including management courses and award winning CPD. You will be fully supported by the Pharmacy Manager as well as a Central Oncology Pharmacy Lead.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Duties and responsibilities:

Reporting to the Pharmacy Manager and supported by a Oncology Pharmacist and a dedicated technician, as well as the wider pharmacy team, you will be responsible for the following:

Leading the oncology services within the pharmacy department

Lead by example, promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing support, training and excellent clinical and managerial leadership

Leadership experience is essential. If you have a supporting qualification, that would be ideal.

Excellent people management skills

The ability to introduce and implement change

Showcasing outstanding patient care

Working clinically alongside other clinicians to screen chemotherapy and sign off treatments.

Consulting with patients on the ward to discuss any treatment issues and work with them to resolve these.

Work with Consultants to investigate new and different treatments available to our patients.

Chemotherapy dispensary

The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

Who we're looking for:

Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

You must have experience in Oncology and be able to hit the ground running in this environment

Pharmacy Degree

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.