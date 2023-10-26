Support Worker by Voyage Care
Voyage Care Recruiting for Community Support Workers Now!
LOCATION - Costessey, NR5
Shifts: full time hours
Pay rate: £11.22 per hour
**MUST HAVE A FULL UK driving licence to drive our vehicles**
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
Some of the activities we do are:
The individuals we support enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running but full training WILL be provided to passionate and keen candidates, and we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.
You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts.
This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move!
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay
- Pay increases between roles
- Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card
- Enhanced family leave
- Free 24/7 external counselling service
- Access to external Wagestream app
- Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications
- Pension scheme and life assurance
- Long service awards
- Refer a friend bonuses
- swimming,
- Cinema
- Bowling
- Pamper days
- day centres,
- arts and crafts
- volunteering
- shopping
- building independent skills i.e meal prep
- cooking
- College
Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010
