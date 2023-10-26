Support Worker by Voyage Care

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

swimming,

Cinema

Bowling

Pamper days

day centres,

arts and crafts

volunteering

shopping

building independent skills i.e meal prep

cooking

College

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:As a Support Worker atyou will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities, physical disabilities as well as mental health issues. Your aim is to promote their confidence and independence and support them to lead a fulfilling life. This will be incorporating in both therapy based activities and social based activities.Some of the activities we do are:Throughout a typical day, you'll help our residents with the everyday challenges. Crucially, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful for your client. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the sameThe individuals we support enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers withwho can hit the ground running but full training WILL be provided to passionate and keen candidates, and we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts.This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move!





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

