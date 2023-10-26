Superintendent MRI Radiographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is looking for a full-time Superintendent Radiographer (MRI) to join an award-winning private hospital in London. The role comes with a generous salary of £60,000 and excellent benefits.



As Superintendent Radiographer, you will oversee the MRI service across multiple sites, managing a team of c10 FTE Radiographers. You can also expect to:



- Ensure all patients have a fantastic experience and that all equipment is well maintained.

- Work with Consultants and the senior management team to grow and develop the service.



It`s an exciting time to be joining the hospital, they offer a variety of highly complex adult and paediatric services including oncology, cardiac and neuro/spinal. The business has invested heavily across all of their hospitals within the UK with plans to open future outpatient centres.

To apply for this MRI Superintendent Radiographer role, you will need to be an HCPC Registered Radiographer. You must be confident working across MRI. Prior experience within Cardiac MRI is favourable but not essential. Previous experience leading imaging teams and supporting the management of a diagnostics department is also desirable. We welcome applications from ambitious Senior Radiographers looking to take on a management role.



For your passion and commitment you will receive a salary of £60,000 p/a and comprehensive benefits including healthcare insurance, private GP service, health assessments, critical illness cover, life assurance option to buy and sell annual leave, season ticket loan and free parking.



To apply for this full-time Superintendent Radiographer job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions!