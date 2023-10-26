Superintendent Radiographer (Paediatric MRI) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is helping an award-winning private hospital in London find an experienced and dedicated Superintendent Radiographer (Paediatric MRI). This full-time role offers a generous salary of £60,000, a wide range of exciting benefits, and the chance to work with a welcoming and hard-working team.



The hospital has both paediatric and adult facilities with c90 beds, a PICU, fertility services and 4 theatres. They are proud to have a Good CQC rating, and dedicated time to support both patients and their parents is high on their agenda.

As Superintendent Radiographer, you will oversee the Paediatric MRI service, managing a team of c10 FTE Radiographers. You can also expect to:



- Ensure all patients have a fantastic experience and that all equipment is well maintained.

- Work with Consultants and the senior management team to grow and develop the service.



To apply for this Paediatric MRI Superintendent Radiographer role, you will need to be an HCPC Registered Radiographer. You must be confident working within Paediatric MRI. Previous experience leading imaging teams and supporting the management of a diagnostics department is also desirable. We welcome applications from ambitious Senior Radiographers looking to take on a management role.



For your passion and commitment you will receive a salary of £60,000 p/a and comprehensive benefits including healthcare insurance, private GP service, health assessments, critical illness cover, life assurance option to buy and sell annual leave, season ticket loan and free parking.



To apply for this full-time Superintendent Radiographer job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions!