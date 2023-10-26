For Employers
Associate Dentist *Performer Number NEEDED* by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Daventry
2 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote
Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for an Associate Dentist to join their practice based in Daventry. They have a expert team within the practice who provide the highest quality of general and cosmetic dental care.

KT 21785

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Associate Dentist
  • Pay rate: £14 + Per UDA
  • Potential Private Earnings from £60,000
  • Up to £30,000 Retention Bonus Available
  • 50% Private Rate
  • Hours: Full Time / Part Time
  • Location: Daventry, Northamptonshire
  • Company Events / Pension

You will be joining a team with the superb support of:

  • An Established patient base
  • Access to our clinical support group
  • Available Regional Manager and Clinical Director
  • Support with any training to increase the services you offer (possible financial help too)
  • Lead clinician on hand to help discuss cases and patient issues and actively encourage this.
  • Online Core CPD provided through Dentinal Tubules
  • Access to supporting specialists for more complex cases
  • We have a successful and robust internal marketing system which actively promotes individual dentist's special interests to direct patients for specific treatments.
  • Corporate indemnity and complaint support

The practice can offer:

  • Fully computerised with modern well-equipped surgeries in a large and fully refurbished practice
  • A dedicated staff room with kitchen facilities and lockers
  • An excellent team morale with long standing members both clinical and non-clinical
  • An ethos of collaboration - we actively ask the dentists/hygienists to discuss cases with or without patients present for second opinions, advice, treatment planning or even assistance
  • A dedicated management structure so issues are sorted swiftly and with minimal disruption to the working day
  • Digital X-rays / iTero / Implant Motor
  • Dentally with patient portal and online booking and payment system
  • Rotary Endodontic Equipment with apex locators for both NHS and Private care
  • Digital Intra Oral Cameras linked to large screen TVs
  • Airflow
  • CBCT Scanner
  • DSLR Cameras
  • An excellent standard of equipment which is regularly serviced and maintained
  • An excellent selection of materials readily available and stocked
  • Air-conditioned and ventilated surgeries
  • A set of excellent hygienists & therapist operating each day of the week who work out of a dedicated hygienist surgery and who work closely with the dentists enabling dentists to focus more on their private earning opportunities
  • Access to treatments including composite bonding, implants and Invisalign
  • A dedicated Treatment Coordinator

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

