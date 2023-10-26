Associate Dentist *Performer Number NEEDED* by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for an Associate Dentist to join their practice based in Daventry. They have a expert team within the practice who provide the highest quality of general and cosmetic dental care.
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Associate Dentist
- Pay rate: £14 + Per UDA
- Potential Private Earnings from £60,000
- Up to £30,000 Retention Bonus Available
- 50% Private Rate
- Hours: Full Time / Part Time
- Location: Daventry, Northamptonshire
- Company Events / Pension
You will be joining a team with the superb support of:
- An Established patient base
- Access to our clinical support group
- Available Regional Manager and Clinical Director
- Support with any training to increase the services you offer (possible financial help too)
- Lead clinician on hand to help discuss cases and patient issues and actively encourage this.
- Online Core CPD provided through Dentinal Tubules
- Access to supporting specialists for more complex cases
- We have a successful and robust internal marketing system which actively promotes individual dentist's special interests to direct patients for specific treatments.
- Corporate indemnity and complaint support
The practice can offer:
- Fully computerised with modern well-equipped surgeries in a large and fully refurbished practice
- A dedicated staff room with kitchen facilities and lockers
- An excellent team morale with long standing members both clinical and non-clinical
- An ethos of collaboration - we actively ask the dentists/hygienists to discuss cases with or without patients present for second opinions, advice, treatment planning or even assistance
- A dedicated management structure so issues are sorted swiftly and with minimal disruption to the working day
- Digital X-rays / iTero / Implant Motor
- Dentally with patient portal and online booking and payment system
- Rotary Endodontic Equipment with apex locators for both NHS and Private care
- Digital Intra Oral Cameras linked to large screen TVs
- Airflow
- CBCT Scanner
- DSLR Cameras
- An excellent standard of equipment which is regularly serviced and maintained
- An excellent selection of materials readily available and stocked
- Air-conditioned and ventilated surgeries
- A set of excellent hygienists & therapist operating each day of the week who work out of a dedicated hygienist surgery and who work closely with the dentists enabling dentists to focus more on their private earning opportunities
- Access to treatments including composite bonding, implants and Invisalign
- A dedicated Treatment Coordinator
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!
