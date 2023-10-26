Associate Dentist needed ASAP! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for an Associate Dentist to join their 3 surgery mixed practice based in Southend on Sea. They have a expert team within the practice who provide the highest quality of general and cosmetic dental care.

KT 21787

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Associate Dentist

Pay rate: Up to £17 Per UDA

Potential Private Earnings from £60,000

Up to £30,000 Retention Bonus Available

50% Private Rate

Hours: Friday 9am to 5:30pm & Every other Monday 9am to 5:30pm

Location: Southend on Sea

Company Events / Pension

You will be joining a team with the superb support of:

Our established patient base

Access to our clinical support group

Available Regional Manager and Clinical Director

Support with any training to increase the services you offer (possible financial help too)

Lead clinician on hand to help discuss cases and patient issues and actively encourage this.

Online Core CPD provided through Dentinal Tubules

Access to supporting specialists for more complex cases

We have a successful and robust internal marketing system which actively promotes individual dentist's special interests to direct patients for specific treatments.

Corporate indemnity and complaint support.

The practice can offer:

Fully computerised with modern well-equipped surgeries

A dedicated staff room

An excellent team morale with long standing members both clinical and non-clinical

An ethos of collaboration - we actively ask the dentists/hygienists to discuss cases with or without patients present for second opinions, advice, treatment planning or even assistance

A dedicated management structure so issues are sorted swiftly and with minimal disruption to the working day

Digital X-rays

Dentally with patient portal and online booking and payment system

Rotary Endodontic Equipment with apex locators for both NHS and Private care

Digital intra oral cameras linked to large screen TVs

An excellent standard of equipment which is regularly serviced and maintained

An excellent selection of materials readily available and stocked

Air-conditioned and ventilated surgeries

Access to hygienists & treatments including composite bonding and Invisalign.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!