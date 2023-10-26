For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Associate Dentist needed ASAP! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 150 jobs
Southend-on-SeaLocation
Southend-on-Sea
2 days ago
Posted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for an Associate Dentist to join their 3 surgery mixed practice based in Southend on Sea. They have a expert team within the practice who provide the highest quality of general and cosmetic dental care.

KT 21787

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Associate Dentist
  • Pay rate: Up to £17 Per UDA
  • Potential Private Earnings from £60,000
  • Up to £30,000 Retention Bonus Available
  • 50% Private Rate
  • Hours: Friday 9am to 5:30pm & Every other Monday 9am to 5:30pm
  • Location: Southend on Sea
  • Company Events / Pension

You will be joining a team with the superb support of:

  • Our established patient base
  • Access to our clinical support group
  • Available Regional Manager and Clinical Director
  • Support with any training to increase the services you offer (possible financial help too)
  • Lead clinician on hand to help discuss cases and patient issues and actively encourage this.
  • Online Core CPD provided through Dentinal Tubules
  • Access to supporting specialists for more complex cases
  • We have a successful and robust internal marketing system which actively promotes individual dentist's special interests to direct patients for specific treatments.
  • Corporate indemnity and complaint support.

The practice can offer:

  • Fully computerised with modern well-equipped surgeries
  • A dedicated staff room
  • An excellent team morale with long standing members both clinical and non-clinical
  • An ethos of collaboration - we actively ask the dentists/hygienists to discuss cases with or without patients present for second opinions, advice, treatment planning or even assistance
  • A dedicated management structure so issues are sorted swiftly and with minimal disruption to the working day
  • Digital X-rays
  • Dentally with patient portal and online booking and payment system
  • Rotary Endodontic Equipment with apex locators for both NHS and Private care
  • Digital intra oral cameras linked to large screen TVs
  • An excellent standard of equipment which is regularly serviced and maintained
  • An excellent selection of materials readily available and stocked
  • Air-conditioned and ventilated surgeries
  • Access to hygienists & treatments including composite bonding and Invisalign.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Associate Dentist needed ASAP! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Southend-on-Sea
2 days ago
No experience / No degree
Part-time