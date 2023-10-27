Nurse Team Leader - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Nurse Team Leader | Outpatients | Band 6 depending on experience | Full time, days only| Excellent development opportunities| Bushey

We are recruiting for a Team Leader to join our very busy Outpatient department. You will work closely with our fantastic Nursing team and Consultants in a varied and challenging role, becoming involved in minor surgery, dressing clinics and post-operative check-up. In addition to this, we are looking for someone who can be a confident Team Lead, taking charge of a shift and ensuring the smooth running of the day so that our Nursing team, patients and Consultants are getting the best from our department. This is a fantastic position working in a close knit and friendly team within a hospital that fully supports your development and ongoing training will always be provided.

This position works long days Monday - Friday and alternate weekends but does not cover night or bank holiday shifts.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

Providing advice and support to your team

Assess patients health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing a busy Outpatient service

To be proactive in supporting the nursing team and acting as a positive role model always promoting best clinical and professional practice

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered nurse

Ideally experience within Outpatients however this is not essential

Experience running a shift

Experience developing junior staff and running appraisals

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Computer literate

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications