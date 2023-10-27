Sterile Services Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sterile Services Technician | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permanent/Full-Time | Southampton

Spire Southampton are recruiting for a Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days including, days, late and weekends.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments

Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations

Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments

Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

Who we're looking for:

You will hold a user course in sterile /decontamination services - desirable

Have experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit - desirable

No experience necessary as hands on training provided

Basic education

Basic computer skills & good written and verbal communication skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Able to cope with changes in environmental temperatures

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.