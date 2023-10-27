Care and Support Worker by Voyage Care

MUST HAVE A FULL UK DRIVING LICENCE to drive our vehicles



Role: Support Worker (Female required)



Location: Greylees,Sleaford





Pay Rate: £11.02 per hour





Hours: Flexible, full and part time, permanent contracts with guaranteed hours available



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

"this services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time".



Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today.



Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role.



We are currently recruiting for our Ancaster Mews service where we provide support for nine service users with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and complex needs.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Flexible working hours & overtime available

Good opportunities to progress if you want it

Paid DBS and holidays

Long service awards & retail rewards and savings

Life assurance and pension scheme

Blue Light Card

*T&Cs apply



Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

