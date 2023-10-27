Chef De Partie (Bank Contract) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Chef de Partie | Catering, Cookery | Bank Contract - Flexible Working | Bushey, Watford | Free Parking, Excellent Benefits |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for a Chef de Partie to join their established team! You will be responsible for supporting the head/senior chef in all aspects of the kitchen & maintaining standards and ensuring you are delivering high levels of food & Service through all areas of hospitality. This is a Bank contract and therefore offers more flexibility with working hours!

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

To Deliver High levels of food & Service through all areas of hospitality

To support the head/senior chef in all aspects of the kitchen & maintaining standards

To maintain a safe working environment for all staff and customers, Both Internal & External

Ensure all HACCP is adhered to

To ensure efficient consistent delivery of food throughout all hospitality

To foster and maintain a culture of assistance between kitchen and server staff and all departments within Spire Healthcare

To lead by example and ensure consistency of all food production and presentation

.Who we're looking for

NVQ level 2 or higher preferred

Basic Food Hygiene Certificate

Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas

Knowledge & Experience in similar establishment

Professional self-starter able to work unaided

Highly organised and capable of working in a busy, fast-paced environment.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.