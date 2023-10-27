Nurse by Voyage Care

* Nurse Opportunity!*



Pay Rate - 19.74



About this role -



Cote House Nursing Home in Chippenham, Wiltshire is looking for a Nurse to join their established team of support workers. As a Nurse you would join the team to support 11 individuals with physical disabilities and mild learning disabilities, mental health issues and complex health needs such as brain injury. Our ethos is to provide great quality care and support and we pride ourselves on promoting independence and supporting people to lead as fulfilling a life as possible; this includes support in daily needs, personal care, activities in the home and accessing the community, maintaining relations with family and friends, and making memories.



We are currently looking for genuinely caring, hands-on Registered Nurses with a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people that we support.



You will need to be a qualified Nurse, and should be skilled in planning clinical care and overseeing support staff. You will be experienced in delivering high quality clinical care focusing on a person centred approach. This role offers variety and the opportunity to work autonomously and progress you career.



Many of our clients require 24 hour care and therefore most homes operate within a specific shift pattern which will include evenings and weekends.



Your benefits:

We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



Guaranteed hours

fully funded DBS

training and you'll be paid to attend training courses

Life Assurance

workplace pension

paid annual leave.





Click Apply to complete our one page application. All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

