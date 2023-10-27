Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Full Time - 37.5 hours per week



Required to work weekdays and weekends, covering Day and Night shifts as required. As part of the Senior Management Team, Senior Support Workers will work on a rota basis to cover on-call



Role Overview:





We are currently recruiting genuinely caring, hands on Senior Support Workers for our 7 bed Adult Residential Service, South Avenue, Derbyshire, and here we provide care and support to adults with a range of learning disabilities, autism and complex needs.



Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers ensure the support team work in accordance with care plans for individuals with learning disabilities, autism and complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.



Our Senior Support Workers are required to have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs, and are familiar with leading a team and managing responsibilities of the teams record keeping along with supervising the team on a daily basis and bi-monthly supervision. With a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time.



Benefits:



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - recognised discount card for hundreds of high street retailers, restaurants and cinemas.

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training and induction

Fund nationally recognised qualifications such as level three in Health and Social Care.

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave

Pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long service award - reward scheme marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of working with us.

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.



The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes a mixture of shift patterns, therefore flexibility if required This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.

