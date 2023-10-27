Category Support Specialist by Voyage Care

We are looking to recruit a Category Support Specialist who will be responsible for supporting our Category Managers in the areas of Supplier Onboarding, Procurement Master Data Maintenance, Online Catalogue Maintenance, Procurement Analytics, Supplier Performance Management Reporting and Overall Category Related Support.



The role requires strong collaboration with the category managers from defined spend categories in addition to many of our organisational stakeholders across the various departments and our care home network.



This role is responsible for all of the defined Category elements including the updating & management of the relevant Purchase to Pay System (Coupa) activities such as 3 way bid process on Non-Contract purchases and updating of all of our online catalogues for goods purchases. In addition, generating supplier performance reporting for insight into our supply chain performance and participation in Supplier Relationship Management meetings will also be required.



Working with functional peers to align cross-functional objectives in order to realise objectives across the company as well as sharing of best practices across spend categories is expected of the successful candidate.





Core Duties



System

Develop strong understanding of our Procurement systems and analytical tools that will help in producing key data/improved user experience

Creation and ongoing maintenance of key Procurement related data across the various systems used including Coupa, VPS etc.

Process

Managing & Driving performance levels of key Compliance related activities as applicable to role

Ordering of PPE from Government portal as applicable to role

Executes spot buys with category manager guidance for Non-Contract purchases within identified thresholds

Delegates for Category Manager as appropriate

Perform external market research and supplier pre-qualification activities

Provides analytics support through Spend/Process analyses

Provides performance management support through Supplier performance reporting, procurement impact tracking and reporting

Looking for opportunities for continuous process and system improvements

Provides tendering support to category managers (RFQ templates and release, quote receipts and comparison)

Provides contract management support (templates and management)

People

Build active and positive relationship with their key Procurement and organisational stakeholders

Be the champion for their defined area of spend, knowing the right sources of supply, the policies applicable and the compliance requirements as well as the external sources that can be contacted to meet the overall business requirement

Additional Duties



The post holder will be expected to:



Take responsibility for their own health and safety and that of others in the course of their employment

Demonstrate that the Company's Vision and Values are at the centre of all you do

Comply with all company policies in place

Undertake training and development deemed necessary for the pursuance of the post

Reach a good operating standard of I.T. competence to be able to use Company electronic systems effectively

Work positively towards anti discriminatory practice

Occasional travel and overnight stays may be required as part of your role in line with business needs

In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution and Voyage Care's reward scheme.



