Bank MRI Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank MRI Radiographer | Spire Cheshire Hospital | Warrington | Long Shifts

Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank MRI Radiographer to join their fantastic and dedicated team.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered Radiographer

Post graduate experience including a period of specialising in MRI

Has worked in an imaging department providing a variety of imaging services to an advanced level of practice.

A hardworking, team player with a passion for outstanding patient care

Flexible working required

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.