Bank MRI Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd
company logo
Spire Healthcare
Other
View 368 jobs
Warrington
Warrington
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Bank MRI Radiographer | Spire Cheshire Hospital | Warrington | Long Shifts

Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank MRI Radiographer to join their fantastic and dedicated team.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI imaging for patients within the Imaging department.
  • To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

Who we're looking for:

  • HCPC Registered Radiographer
  • Post graduate experience including a period of specialising in MRI
  • Has worked in an imaging department providing a variety of imaging services to an advanced level of practice.
  • A hardworking, team player with a passion for outstanding patient care
  • Flexible working required

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

