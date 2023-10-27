HCA - Abergele Clinic by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Health Care Assistant | Abergele | Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Band 3 equivalent

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building a brand new clinic in Abergele which is due to be open towards the end of the year. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us. For the opening of the new clinic we are looking for experienced Health Care Assistant to join the team.

In this role you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect, collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, and a GP service.

The responsibilities of this role will include:

- Assisting the team across outpatients and theatres in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with clinic policies



The Ideal candidate will have:

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a hospital environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

- Phlebotomy experience is essential

- Wound care experience is essential

- Good team work ethic

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

- NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate / NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

