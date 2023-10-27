Dental Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Nurse to a well-established practice based within London SE26 who provide exceptional care to both NHS & Private patients.

KT 17304

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse / Experienced Trainee

Pay rate: Up to £16 Per Hour

Hours: Monday to Friday

Location: London, SE26

Duties:

Preparing fillings and other materials.

Providing support and reassurance to the patient.

Sterilising instruments.

Processing and filing X-rays.



Maintaining and filing patient records.

Advising patients on oral hygiene.

Carrying out stock control.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!