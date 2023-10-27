Dental Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Nurse to a well-established practice based within London SE26 who provide exceptional care to both NHS & Private patients.
KT 17304
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Nurse / Experienced Trainee
- Pay rate: Up to £16 Per Hour
- Hours: Monday to Friday
- Location: London, SE26
Duties:
- Preparing fillings and other materials.
- Providing support and reassurance to the patient.
- Sterilising instruments.
- Processing and filing X-rays.
- Maintaining and filing patient records.
- Advising patients on oral hygiene.
- Carrying out stock control.
