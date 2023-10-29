Deputy Manager by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Deputy Manager

Competitive salary dependent on experience & qualifications

Full-time hours



Lakeview Grange is a luxurious 55 bedded residential and dementia care home based in Chichester, West Sussex.



We have an exciting role for a confident, compassionate and experienced Deputy Manager who will assist the General Manager in all aspects of the day to day running of the home on a 24 hour basis and to deputise in their absence. You will ensure all aspects of the management of the Home meet with the Essential Standards of Quality and Safety, the requirements of the Care Quality Commission and NMC Code of Conduct Standards. You will need to be able to support and manage teams and demonstrate a calm professional manner at all times.



You will oversee and maintain the care of the residents living at the home, ensuring each resident receives care according to their individual needs - including clinical care. You will be responsible for assisting in the management and supervision of other members of the care team. You will also ensure that all residents are safe from harm and that any possible/potential or actual concerns in regard to any form of abuse are reported immediately to the relevant people within and outside of the organisation.



For this role a professional qualification; Registered Nurse/RMN with active PIN registration is preferred, however you will be considered if you can demonstrate a solid background of relevant experience.



Essential requirements:



NVQ 4 in Care and Registered Managers Award or QCF Level 4 Diploma in Management or equivalent

Prioritise workload and be able to work under pressure

Communicate and manage interpersonal relationships, including influencing skills

Excellent clinical skills