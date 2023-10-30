Support Worker (Driver)

Bolton (Full time or Part time)



Basic Salary: £22,438 - £22,846 (£11.63 - £11.84 per hour) plus an additional £1000 per annum.



Role overview



The Birtenshaw Group is recruiting Support Workers who are passionate about supporting disabled children or young adults.



You will be working in a team based in one of our Children's Homes or Adult Supported Tenancies supporting up to 4 children or adults with Autistic Spectrum Condition, learning disability and/or complex health needs



We aim to transform the lives of children and young adults we support through our commitment to excellence.



The work is challenging but, as no two days are ever the same, it is rewarding and enjoyable.



As a Support Worker (Driver), you will be using company owned vehicles (up to nine seater), where you will assist the people we support to access the local community, medical appointments, family contact and activities.



In order to be considered for these roles, candidates must meet the following essential criteria:

A full, Manual UK (Category B) Driving Licence

Demonstrable experience as a Driver

Support Worker - Contracts

We offer a range of contract types.

Full Time - Average 37 hours per week (with the opportunity to pick up additional shifts). Working hours will be averaged out over a three week rolling period and will include both weekday and weekend shifts arranged by managers. Sleep in shifts will also be required on a rota basis for which an additional flat rate payment is made.

Part Time - 18.5 hours per week (with the opportunity to pick up additional shifts) Working hours will be averaged out over a three week rolling period and arranged in advance. Occasional sleep in shifts may be required

Weekend - 16, 21.5 or 29 hours per week (with the opportunity to pick up additional shifts). Weekend contracts can be worked between Friday night and Sunday night. Occasional sleep in shifts may be required

Support Worker - Training



Staff will receive all the training they require to fulfil their role.



Training takes place during weekdays and staff must be available to attend introductory mandatory training and refresher training as required.



Training dates are issued in advance.



NVQs – staff who do not have an equivalent or higher qualification are required to complete a relevant NVQ qualification within two years of commencing employment. This is paid for by Birtenshaw and full support to complete the qualification is given.



Why work for Birtenshaw?



The Birtenshaw staff team is highly committed and dedicated to transforming the lives of disabled people. You will be working with colleagues who are resilient, energetic, caring and who enjoy their roles.

There are clear career opportunities for advancement within a growing organisation which puts the service users at the heart of all we do.



In addition you can expect

Free Enhanced DBS check

Competitive pay scale with opportunities for additional overtime

Increment on completion of probationary period (6 months)

Additional payments for additional responsibilities up to £2000 per annum

Enhanced overtime rate

Enhanced pay over Christmas and New Year

30 days holiday including public holidays

Paid-for training and qualifications

Staff Recognition Schemes – employee of the month, refer a friend, long service plus nominations for national awards

Staff Council – a forum in which staff from all sections of the organisation can suggest and initiate change

Salary Protection Scheme in the event of longer-term absence from work due to illness or injury (contracted staff)

Employee Assistance Programme – access to a 24-hour advice line offering support on a range of life and work, money and family issues and 24 hour medical support including online GP appointments, physiotherapy and mental health support and counselling (contracted staff)

Discount schemes for local and national shops and services.

All employees are required to committed to implementing Birtenshaw Group policies and procedures to ensure the health, safety and general welfare of children and adults

A full UK driving license with no more than six points that has been held for a minimum of three years is a requirement for this role.



The Birtenshaw Group is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all service users and expects all employees to share and uphold this commitment.

This post is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974, this means that any potential employee is still required to disclose what would normally be considered a “spent” conviction. An enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check is required. Information provided by you or the DBS will be dealt with in confidence and in accordance with the DBS Code of Practice which can be viewed via DBS website.



All offers of employment are made subject to safeguarding / pre-employment checks including satisfactory references, pre-employment medical, proof of right to work in the UK in accordance with the Asylum and Immigration Act 1996 and other pre-employment checks where applicable.



Closing Date: 17/11/23 at 9am