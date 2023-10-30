Learning Support Assistant

Bolton

The Birtenshaw Group is Growing! As a result, we are looking to recruit a number of dedicated and enthusiastic, Learning Support Assistants to support the teachers in creating a learning environment that stimulates and encourages the best possible progress and the highest possible attainment for all pupils.

The New School:

The physical environment is of vital consideration when setting the climate for learning. The new building is airy and spacious and provides a calm and safe environment in which pupils can thrive.

The extensive facilities will include: a sensory soft play room, multi-sensory room with immersive technology, sensory integration room, rebound therapy room, a 20 metre hydrotherapy pool with multi-sensory sound and light system and a courtyard garden.

Class sizes will be small, on average 8 to 10 pupils. Each class will be led by a suitably qualified teacher with experience of meeting the complex needs of pupils, who is supported by a dedicated team of staff in order to maintain routines and consistent approaches.

Learning Support Assistant - Hours of work:

Term Time

38.5 hours per week (x 38 weeks) plus 2 training weeks of 37 hours, totaling 1753 hours paid for inclusive of annual leave, £19,318 - £20,387 per annum.

8.30am-4pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8.30am-5pm Wednesday

Full Time

Please be aware that this is not a term time only position. You will be paid for 37 hours per week during each 12 month period inclusive of annual leave.

The core hours of work during term time (38 weeks) are 38.5 per week (8.30 am until 4.00 pm, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8.30 am until 5.00 pm on a Wednesday) plus 2 training weeks at 37 hours.

Additional hours must be worked during school term time or by assisting with transport runs before and/or after school hours.

£21,258 - £22,438 per annum

Learning Support Assistant - Training:

Staff will receive all the training they require to fulfil their role. Training takes place during weekdays and staff must be available to attend introductory mandatory training and refresher training as required. Training dates are issued in advance.

NVQs – staff who do not have an equivalent or higher qualification are required to complete a relevant NVQ qualification within 2 years of commencing employment. This is paid for by Birtenshaw and full support to complete the qualification is given.

Why work for Birtenshaw?

The Birtenshaw staff team is highly committed and dedicated to transforming the lives of disabled people. You will be working with colleagues who are resilient, energetic, caring and who enjoy their roles.

There are clear career opportunities for advancement within a growing organisation which puts the service users at the heart of all we do.

Learning Support Assistant - In addition you can expect:

Free Enhanced DBS check

Competitive pay scale with opportunities for additional overtime

Pay increase on completion of relevant qualification or if already have a relevant qualification upon completion of probationary period

Additional payments for additional responsibilities up to £2500 per annum

Enhanced overtime rate

Enhanced pay over Christmas and New Year

Paid-for training and qualifications

Staff Recognition Schemes – employee of the month, refer a friend (£300), long service plus nominations for national awards

Staff Council – a forum in which staff from all sections of the organisation can suggest and initiate change

Salary Protection Scheme in the event of longer-term absence from work due to illness or injury (contracted staff)

Employee Assistance Programme – access to a 24-hour advice line offering support on a range of life and work, money and family issues and 24 hour medical support including online GP appointments, physiotherapy and mental health support and counselling (contracted staff)

Discount schemes for local and national shops and services

Learning Support Assistant - Closing Date: 17/11/2023 at 9am

All employees are required to committed to implementing Birtenshaw Group policies and procedures to ensure the health, safety and general welfare of children and adults

The Birtenshaw Group is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all service users and expects all employees to share and uphold this commitment.

This post is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974, this means that any potential employee is still required to disclose what would normally be considered a “spent” conviction.

An enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check is required. Information provided by you or the DBS will be dealt with in confidence and in accordance with the DBS Code of Practice which can be viewed via DBS website.