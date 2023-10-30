Bid Manager by Voyage Care

Voyage Care provides specialist support and care for people with learning disabilities, autism, head and spinal injuries and other complex conditions, in residential, supported living and outreach services across the UK. Everything we do is based on our vision of making a lifelong difference to the people we support, and their families, by delivering great quality care and support in line with our ETHOS values.



We are looking for a Bid Manager experienced in Health and Social Care to join our team. The post is home-based with occasional travel to our Group Support office in Lichfield, Staffordshire, other offices, or services.



The post is full time, 37.5 hours per week, and offers opportunities for flexible working.



We are seeking a candidate with significant experience in writing high quality written content and managing the end-to-end bidding and tendering process, within the Health and Social Care sector. You will produce high quality written content for invitations to tender, proposals, expressions of interest, case studies and presentations, to retain existing contracts and secure new business. You will be responsible for managing the end-to-end process, from in-depth analysis of tender documentation, through preparing submissions, writing compelling content, coordinating input from internal stakeholders, and participating in post-tender debriefs to continuously improve team performance. You will work within our established team of Bid Managers, Writers, and Coordinators, reporting to the Tender Team Manager.





Requirements



You will be assessed for suitability of this role in accordance with the following;



Knowledge of the current marketplace for the Health and Social Care Sector including Domiciliary Care, Supported Living, Registered and Specialist services.

Ability to prepare compelling, original content for review and approval, ensuring the tender reflects Voyage's values and commitment to high quality support.

Ability to manage the whole tender process and coordinate stakeholder input.

Excellent attention to detail with excellent proof reading and editing skills.

Presentation and IT skills.

Self-motivated individual who thrives under the pressure of working on multiple projects and meeting deadlines.

Person-centred approach, enabling you to build productive relationships with operational colleagues and other stakeholders.

Team player, willing to contribute within a dispersed team

Commitment to continuous learning, and embedding Voyage's ETHOS values in your work.

Above all, you should be as approachable, as reliable and as dedicated as we are, and your experience will enable you to hit the ground 'sprinting' as part of a supportive, high-performing team which contributes to Voyage's vision and purpose each day.



We encourage all interested applicants to apply promptly as we review all applications & CVs received on a daily basis. The majority of our adverts close 2 weeks after posting, however where we receive a large number of suitable applications we may close the advert early.



We are an equal opportunities employer.

