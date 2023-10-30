Complex Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Complex Care Assistant

£16 per hour

Regular Sundays -PAYE or limited company payment available.

Other shifts might be available in our neighbouring packages on a fluctuating rate £14-£16 per hour.

Innovate Care Group is a growing organisation who provides support to adults and children with complex care needs in their own homes. We enable our clients to remain in their own homes whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Health Care Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support these individuals.

Innovate Care Group are looking for experienced Complex Care Assistants to support a client who was diagnosed with Spinal Cord Injury. Our client is an easy-going person that likes having conversation with his care team and get to know them as individuals. He likes to watch a variety of films, listen to varied music and keep up to date with current events

As a result of his spinal cord injury our client requires support with personal care, temperature control, bowel management, catheter care, cough assist, tracheostomy care and ventilator. For the right candidate we can provide bespoke training in line with our client's requirements

Shift pattern for this position of Complex Care Assistant

Regular Sunday days

2:1 care

8am-8pm

Requirements for this position of Complex Care Assistant

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health

Have an understanding of safeguarding

Be able to fit into a family setting

The ability to work independently

Be friendly, kind and approachable

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

Benefits for this position of Complex Care Assistant

Becoming a part of an established health care provider

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

On-going paid training and continuous support

Continuous Professional Development

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

For more details for this position of Complex Care Assistant please apply or call 07813403253 today.

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.