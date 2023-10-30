Complex Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Complex Care Assistant
£16 per hour
Regular Sundays -PAYE or limited company payment available.
Other shifts might be available in our neighbouring packages on a fluctuating rate £14-£16 per hour.
Innovate Care Group is a growing organisation who provides support to adults and children with complex care needs in their own homes. We enable our clients to remain in their own homes whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Health Care Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support these individuals.
Innovate Care Group are looking for experienced Complex Care Assistants to support a client who was diagnosed with Spinal Cord Injury. Our client is an easy-going person that likes having conversation with his care team and get to know them as individuals. He likes to watch a variety of films, listen to varied music and keep up to date with current events
As a result of his spinal cord injury our client requires support with personal care, temperature control, bowel management, catheter care, cough assist, tracheostomy care and ventilator. For the right candidate we can provide bespoke training in line with our client's requirements
Shift pattern for this position of Complex Care Assistant
- Regular Sunday days
- 2:1 care
- 8am-8pm
Requirements for this position of Complex Care Assistant
- Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health
- Have an understanding of safeguarding
- Be able to fit into a family setting
- The ability to work independently
- Be friendly, kind and approachable
- Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice
Benefits for this position of Complex Care Assistant
- Becoming a part of an established health care provider
- Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant
- Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing
- Weekly payroll
- 24-hour service from your recruitment team
- We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount
- On-going paid training and continuous support
- Continuous Professional Development
- Contributory pension scheme
- Seasonal staff incentive scheme
- "Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"
For more details for this position of Complex Care Assistant please apply or call 07813403253 today.
Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.
TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.
TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.