Activities Co-ordinator by Voyage Care

Activities Coordinator



Huish House - Langport



£11.70ph



We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Activities Coordinator with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based within our Residential Care Home in Langport at Huish House.



As an Activities Coordinator you will plan and develop different activity-based sessions at our service.



Reporting to the Manager, you will work with the people within our service in order to meet their needs. Supporting the individuals to engage with the support staff and other people attending the sessions to have fun, learn life skills and become more independent.



We're looking for someone enthusiastic and driven, who wants to make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting.



Working as part of a team, you will liaise with the Occupational Therapist/Parents/Carer's and staff from other agencies and Organizations to assess an individual's strengths and developmental needs. You will also provide guidance to the support staff to implement a range of different activities.



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)"

Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

