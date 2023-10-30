Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker



Drakes Place- Wellington



£12.70 ph



We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Senior Support Workers with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based within our Residential Care Home in Wellington at Drakes Place.



Our residential care home is welcoming and friendly environments and you can be sure that no two days will be the same! You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them new life skills, assisting with personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities. One day you could be out with the people we support in local shops, arts and craft days, the next you could be unwinding with them playing video games, watching films or going to the cinema.



As a Senior Support Worker you will need to ensure the support team work in accordance with care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.



Previous senior experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team and managing responsibilities of the teams record keeping along with supervising the team on a daily basis and bi-monthly supervision. With a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.



"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time"

