Registered Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Registered Home Manager needed in Hull!

Ref: MB21802

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Registered Home Manager for one of my clients residential homes in Hull. The client is part of a group that specialises in Residential and Nursing Homes across the UK and this specific home carers for the elderly. The home is currently in a requires improvement rating and is hoping for the new manager to bring new ideas to bring the home back up to a Good rating.

Registered Home Manager vacancy details:

Salary %3D £40,000.

Contract Type %3D Permanent.

Job Type %3D Full time, 37.5 hours per week.

Start and Finish times %3D TBC.

Home is requiring improvement in 3 areas.

Looking for candidate with short notice periods preferably but essential.

Registered Home Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior experience as a home manager for at least 2 years.

An effective communicator, with a confident and influential leadership style.

It would be preferred to have an NVQ Level 5 in Leadership and Management but not essential.

Drivers are preferred but not essential.

Experience of Elderly Care.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

