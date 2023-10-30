Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistant - Nights

£12.78 per hour - Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits

Planned rotas & career development - F/T or P/T hours





A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Eden Court is a deluxe Retirement Village, located in Battersea SW11, boasting 28 luxury independent apartments and 71 bedded nursing, residential and dementia care home.



We are looking for experienced, enthusiastic, passionate and reliable night care assistants to be part of the new care team looking after our residential, dementia and nursing residents. We can provide variable shift patterns and have pre-planned rotas. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced night care assistants, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training and encourage career development.



Company benefits include: Employee Assistance Programme, retail discount rewards, Refer A Friend scheme, NEST pension as well as Paid breaks.



Person Specification:

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing