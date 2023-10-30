Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Home Manager Job (RGN) - Maidenhead
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Home Manager (RGN) to work within our clients Nursing Home.
About You:
- Confident communicator
- Excellent clinical knowledge
- The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
- Committed and organised approach
- RGN Qualification
Home Manager vacancy details:
- £51,000 with potential bonus per annum
- Excellent reputation
- 5-star experience
Home Manager main duties:
- Assist the day to day running of the service
- Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care
- Provide support, supervision, and mentoring
- Ability to support the service to remain compliant with all regulations surrounding Health and Social Care
- Act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice.
If you are interested in this Home Manager job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21754
