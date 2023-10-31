For Employers
Head Of Care by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 153 jobs
Hayling IslandLocation
Hayling Island
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Head Of Care Job - Hayling Island

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Head Of Care to work within our clients residential home in Hayling island.

About You:

  • Confident communicator
  • Excellent clinical knowledge
  • The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
  • Committed and organised approach

Head Of Care vacancy details:

  • £14 per hour
  • Excellent reputation
  • 5-star experience

Head Of Care main duties:

  • Assist the day to day running of the service
  • Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

If you are interested in this Head Of Care job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21808

