Support Worker by Voyage Care

Registered Service Support Worker - Titchfield £11.10 per hour



*Must be a driver due to the location of the service*



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Are you looking for a role with flexible working hours and lot of variety? At Titchfield Lodge, we are looking for people who care. That's it; we can help you gain and develop the rest of the skills to become a great support worker!



As a support worker with us you'll be helping to support the people within the service with their everyday life; while encouraging them to gain more independence in their daily lives.



Our newly refurbished; 4 bedded Registered Service in Titchfield is a welcoming and friendly environment; with a great staff team and 4 residents with a lot of personality. You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them supporting them with their daily life; including assisting with their personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities. One day you could be cruising down the River Hamble on a boat trip, the next you could be unwinding with them; baking cakes; watching films or splashing about in the paddling pool.



This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence so that they meet their goals.



Why choose us?



If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.



A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.



We can accommodate full and part time hours, we have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression; plus; who wouldn't want a blue light card! Apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

