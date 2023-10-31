Waking Night Specialist Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Waking Night Specialist Support worker
Location: Spixworth, Norwich
Pay Rate: Starts at £12.02 per hour
**MUST HAVE A VALID UK LICENCE ** to be able to drive our vehicles
Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today.
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
For this role we would like previous experience due to this being a Specialist Behaviour Support Service (SBSS) but we will provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in this role.
We will be supporting with transitioning to his new home on a 2:1 basis. Here you will develop his independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.
Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:
- Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay
- Pay increases between roles
- Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card
- Enhanced family leave
- Free 24/7 external counselling service
- Access to external Wagestream app
- Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications
- Pension scheme and life assurance
- Long service awards
- Refer a friend bonuses
*T&Cs apply
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services (a minimum of £12.02 per hour) as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments.
* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010