Waking Night Specialist Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Waking Night Specialist Support worker

Location: Spixworth, Norwich

Pay Rate: Starts at £12.02 per hour





**MUST HAVE A VALID UK LICENCE ** to be able to drive our vehicles





Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)



For this role we would like previous experience due to this being a Specialist Behaviour Support Service (SBSS) but we will provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in this role.



We will be supporting with transitioning to his new home on a 2:1 basis. Here you will develop his independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.





Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services (a minimum of £12.02 per hour) as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments.





* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

