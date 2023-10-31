Part Time Male Support Worker by Voyage Care

New Support Worker Opportunities - Apply Today!



Location: Gillingham



Rate: £10.92



Male Support Worker



Shift time: 7.15am to 2.15pm and 2.15pm to 9.15pm (includes some weekend working).



Location: Gillingham - Kent



Do you have experience working with those who have learning disabilities and challenging behaviour? This may be the perfect job for you!



About this Job :-



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers at one of our Male only services. 351 Maidstone Road is one of our residential homes in the heart of Gillingham. This service specialises in supporting individuals with learning disabilities to grow, develop and lead an as fulfilling life as possible. We support six male residents with learning disabilities, Autism, ADHD and challenging behaviour.



This registered service supports six individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Requirements: -



Your duties will also include:



Helping the people we support to learn new skills.

Assisting with day to day living tasks.

Ensuring the people we support are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Supporting our clients to live as independently as possible.

Providing personal care.

Moving and handling needs

Support with medication and complex clinical needs.

Companionship.

Support to access activities and socialise with others

Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

