For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Healthcare
View 316 jobs
AltonLocation
Alton
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Role- Senior Support worker

Location - Tudor Rose, Alton

Pay- £12.50 per hour

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

  • Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
  • Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Voyage Care is seeking a Senior Support worker, to join the management team at one of our residential services in Hindhead that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours.

Benefits for Voyage Care include:

  • Competitive rates of pay
  • Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
  • The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation
  • High street discounts via the Blue Light Card

Reporting to the Service Manager; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Senior Support Worker may include:

  • Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager
  • Shift Leading
  • Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
  • Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
  • Providing care to the People we Support

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.


All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Alton
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time