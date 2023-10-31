Pre Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Clare Park Hospital | Farnham, Surrey | Full time

Due to a growth of the department, Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Pre-Assessment Nurse to join our dynamic and experienced team.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey and Hampshire. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promote best practice in health and safety

Who we're looking for

You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC registration with no restrictions on practice

You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and able to manage own workload once appropriate training is completed

Previous Pre-Assessment experience is desirable, but not essential for the right candidate as training will be provided

You MUST have 1-2 years of Pre-Op or Surgical experience in a hospital environment or evidence of post registration experience in an equivalent field

Excellent team working skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications