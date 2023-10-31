Night Support Worker by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Night Support Workers Needed in Stafford!

Ref: MB15812

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for night support workers to work within one of our clients nursing homes in Stafford. This home is owned by an award winning care organisation and this is an outstanding opportunity for career growth and for you to be working for a great company that will be able to provide you with stability and excellent benefits.

Night Support Worker vacancy details:

Salary %3D £11.34p/h

Contract Type %3D Permanent.

Job Type %3D Full time.

Start and Finish times %3D TBC.

Night shifts available ONLY.

Night Support Worker experience and skills:

You must have prior experience as a support worker within a similar setting.

You must be an effective communicator, with a confident approach.

It would be preferred to have NVQ qualifications but not essential.

Drivers are preferred but not essential.

Experience of Elderly Care is essential.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.