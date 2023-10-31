Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Wards| Orthopaedics Experience | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Weekend working | Ilford

Spire London East Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and experienced team working as part of our Staffing Bank as part of our Inpatients department.

Spire London East Hospital (Formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient & inpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

At least 1 years' post graduate clinical Orthopaedic experience is essential.

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

Free Car Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information please email

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.