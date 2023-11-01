HR Advisor by Spire Healthcare Ltd

HR Advisor | Sutton (London Zone 5) - Spire St Anthony's Hospital | Full time, Permanent | 37.5 hrs | Competitive salary

Spire St Anthony's Hospital Hospital is looking for an experienced HR Advisor to join their team on a full time, permanent basis.

As HR Advisor you will support the hospital with advice and guidance, providing expert HR advice, coaching, and mentoring to Spire colleagues and line managers to enable everyone to deliver our Purpose on a daily basis.

Working Hours: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

Contract Type: Full-time, Permanent

Interview Date: Tuesday 28th November

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Supporting the local delivery and implementation of Spire's people strategy with guidance and support from the Hub Head of People

- Support and challenge the managers in their workforce planning, enabling them to recruit the right person with the right skills, for the right work pattern that meets the business needs

- Ensure accurate and confidential management of all colleague HR files and personal information, in line with GDPR guidance

- Ensure all appropriate colleague professional registrations (i.e. NMC, HCPC) are recorded and updated in line with Spire policy and the requirements of relevant professional bodies

- Lead the hospital on-boarding activities for all new joiners to ensure all new colleagues are inducted in a timely manner by the hospital and their individual department

- Support managers and new starters through probation period meeting activity within the required timescales, providing advice and guidance as required

- Actively manage absence within the hospital to reduce short term absence and appropriately handle long term absences

- Support Managers in performance management processes, disciplinary, grievance issues and attendance matters

- Be the initial point of contact for all HR matters and provide high quality consistent HR advice in line with Spire policy, procedure and best practice

Who we're looking for:

- CIPD Qualified - Ideally Level 3 (Level 5 desirable) or above

- 4 years plus experience as an HR Advisor or similar

- Experience of successful delivery in a project or customer / employee delivery role

- Knowledge of generalist HR functions (pay & benefits, recruitment, training & development etc)

- Strong experience with performance management

- Understanding of employment laws, absence and disciplinary / grievance procedures

- Excellent IT skills including recent working use of the Microsoft Office suite. (Word, Excel and Outlook particularly)

- Oracle experience - desirable

- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload

- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to influence at all levels

- Team player with a flexible approach to work

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.