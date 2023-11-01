Residential Support Worker by Voyage Care

Residential Support Worker



Payrate starts at £11.02ph



Fully contracted



Holt, Trowbridge



"this services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time".



As a Support Worker at Phoenix House in Holt Village just outside Trowbridge, This Residential Home is a nine place purpose-built home to support adults with learning and physical disabilities an complex care needs such as Epilepsy and peg feeds . We are looking for a Support Worker to join our established and friendly team based at Phoenix House, on a full time or part time basis, full training is provided.



This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Your benefits:

We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application. All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

