Support Worker by Voyage Care

Are you a passionate and experienced support worker? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!£10.92 - experience preferred not essential as there will be trainingAs a Supported Living support worker you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and physical disabilities. You would be encouraging their independence and supporting them to lead as fulfilling life as possible.Whilst no two days are the same typically, you'll help our residents with the everyday challenges, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful to the people we support.You must be able to work flexibly including weekends and sleep ins.Voyage Care a leading care provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We have numerous support worker roles and now, more than ever, we need help to support the most vulnerable people in society.Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:"Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply""At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services (a minimum of £10 per hour) as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments."





"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe."



Here at Voyage Care we like to EMPOWER each other, work TOGETHER, continue to be HONEST, to lead in OUTSTANDING quality and always be SUPPORTIVE.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



** Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

