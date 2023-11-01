Deputy Care Manager by Voyage Care

Role: Deputy Care Manager

Location: Ruddington, Nottingham

Pay Rate: £13.30ph

Hours: 37.5 hours - Full time, permanent contract with guaranteed hours available



Voyage Care are recruiting leaders! Start your new career with a sector leading care provider with 35 years' experience today.



We are currently recruiting for a Deputy Care Manager for our Woodley House residential service where we support 18 adults with learning disabilities. Due to the nature of the role, previous supervisory experience within a similar environment is required as well as an NVQ Level 3 Health & Social Care. A driver with a full UK driving licence is preferred.



Closely supporting our Care Manager, our Deputy Care Managers are responsible for promoting, managing and co-ordinating care plans and you'll play a central role in team leadership. From allocating shifts and training days to overseeing recruitment and induction, you will be central to service delivery and you'll take a hands-on approach to care management too. You must be resilient, flexible and composed in your approach as this will be a challenging environment to work in, although equally rewarding. You will understand the importance of reflective practice and be involved in debriefs and incident analysis to ensure the best possible outcomes for the individual.



Our emphasis is to promote a person-centred approach in all aspects of the support we offer. Our aim is to support residents to achieve their goals in life and we actively seek out opportunities for everyone to develop their skills and confidence through a variety of staff involvement, activities and other initiatives.



Your benefits will include:

Refer a Friend Bonus (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Paid training, inductions, holidays, DBS checks and qualifications

Enhanced family leave

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Pension scheme and life assurance

Access to external Wagestream app

Long service awards

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



*T&Cs apply



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.