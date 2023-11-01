Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants
Hamilton Nursing Home, Surbiton, KT6 6QW
Full Time Hours Day and Night shifts available
44 Hours Per Week
Salary £11.02 per Hour
Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Hamilton Nursing Home is an attractive homely Victorian property retaining many of the glorious features and atmosphere you would expect. Situated in Surbiton, within the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, this ideal location is right in the heart of prestigious
We are actively looking to recruit a Care Assistant right now for Day and Night shifts.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
Duties
As Care Assistant within Hamilton Nursing Home you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.
As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Hamilton Nursing Home is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.
Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential
