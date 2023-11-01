Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants



Hamilton Nursing Home, Surbiton, KT6 6QW



Full Time Hours Day and Night shifts available



44 Hours Per Week



Salary £11.02 per Hour



Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Hamilton Nursing Home is an attractive homely Victorian property retaining many of the glorious features and atmosphere you would expect. Situated in Surbiton, within the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, this ideal location is right in the heart of prestigious



We are actively looking to recruit a Care Assistant right now for Day and Night shifts.



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

Duties



As Care Assistant within Hamilton Nursing Home you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Hamilton Nursing Home is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.





The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

