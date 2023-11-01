Activity Lead by Future Care Group

Activity Lead



Bourne House Surbiton KT6 6QR



£12.50 per hour



40 hours per week and weekends



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



We are looking for an individual who shares our values and our vision. A caring heart and "Can do" attitude who has a creative flair, embraces challenges and finds solutions.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking



The Job Role - Activity Lead



The post holder occupies a unique position in the caring environment of the Home with the freedom of planning and action to ensure interest, diligence, originality, perseverance and patience. The post holder must also possess skills of diplomacy to be able to persuade reluctant Residents to participate in the planned activities and equally important, to persuade other staff in the Home to participate as volunteer helpers for outings and other outdoor activities. Some of the main duties of the role include:



To build good relationships with our Residents that help them adjust to life in a care home.

Work with Residents, their friends and family members, to build individual lifestyle histories and, using these, create ongoing plans in our electronic Resident records, ensuring these are updated daily to evidence delivery

Review the activity plan with involvement from the Resident and relatives and adjust where required

Create a schedule of meaningful occupation for each Resident, personalised to their likes, dislikes, needs and abilities, helping them to try new experiences and continue to take part in the hobbies and activities that they enjoy

Create and maintain a schedule of group activities tailored to residents to run alongside one-to-one sessions, enabling residents to take part in communal activities as well as individual hobbies as per their wishes

Working with the most up to date/state of the art/care home IT technologies



The ideal candidate for the role will:



Have a warm and friendly approach which is respectful and professional



Have a passion for caring for the elderly and their families



Have the ability to deliver the highest standards of social and cultural activities to our Residents



Be a good team player with excellent interpersonal skills



Have excellent communication and listening skills



