Registered Nurse by Future Care Group
St Cloud care
Surbiton
Surbiton
a day ago
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Registered Nurse

Bourne House Nursing Home, KT6 6QR

Full Time Hours Night shifts available

£21.00 per hour

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role

We are actively looking to recruit for Registered General Nurse - to join the team at Bourne House Nursing Home, Surbiton, KT6 6QR

Rewards and Benefits for the Registered Nurse role include but are not limited to:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £2000 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Day to day duties of this role:

  • Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
  • The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
  • The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
  • Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
  • Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Qualifications required:

  • Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
  • Experience in the same or similar role - at least 1 year
  • Good communication skills
  • Leadership skills

INDHP

