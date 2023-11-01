Outpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapist | Band 5/6/7 dependent on experience | Hull and East Riding | Full Time | Permanent

Spire Hull and East Riding have an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join our team! We are a dynamic hard working team who strive for clinical excellence always putting the patient first.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge. We offer a superb location with easy access to the Motorway. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment, and advice to patients mainly in outpatients but there would be an expectation to cover inpatient care at least 1-2 days per week.

- To work as an integrated member of the physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a clinical caseload of mainly orthopaedic patients.

- To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

- To contribute towards service development projects as part of a wider departmental strategy.

- There is an on-call requirement with this role which will depend on the needs of the business.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration

- Experience in managing a caseload with confidence in clinical reasoning.

- Be a team player not only within the physio team but the wider hospital teams

- Be willing to take on additional responsibilities within the hospital to drive excellence and work on personal QI projects set by the clinical lead

- You must be willing to be an active member of our in-house CPD programme and show excellent self-direction and initiative with maintaining personal training and development.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison


