Bank Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre Practitioner | Scrub | Private Hospital | Competitive Rates of Pay | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital is looking for a highly motivated OPD or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team, with a focus on Scub on a bank/temporary basis. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level

Duties and responsibilities

- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

- At least 2 years scrub experience.

- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Contract Type: Bank

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.