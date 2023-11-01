Bank Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre Practitioner | Scrub | Private Hospital | Competitive Rates of Pay | Reading
Spire Dunedin Hospital is looking for a highly motivated OPD or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team, with a focus on Scub on a bank/temporary basis. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level
Duties and responsibilities
- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.
- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.
- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.
Who we're looking for
- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.
- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.
- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.
- At least 2 years scrub experience.
- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.
- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Contract Type: Bank
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.