Healthcare Assistant / ATP - Theatres by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Healthcare Assistant | Assistant Theatre Practitioner | Thames Valley | Slough | Full Time | Competitive Salary | Training Provided

Spire Thames Valley are looking for a Theatre HCA / Assistant Theatre Practitioner to join their dynamic and friendly team. You will work as part of the Theatre team providing excellent patient care in a cohesive team setting.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assisting the theatre team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

- Supporting the admin team in medical records and administration

- Maintaining and supporting in the cleanliness of the theatres

- Stock replenishing and storing of theatre stock.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as an HCA or equivalent

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- Training will be provided in ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

- After 2 - 4 years experience, you will have access to apply for our Nursing Apprenticeship scheme.

- IT literate



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.