Commercial Analyst by Voyage Care

Job Description and Responsibilities



Producing costing models to be sent to external funding authorities;

Liaising with Regional Managing Directors and their Operational teams, providing commercial support & guidance;

Engaging with Local Authorities to negotiate and finalise funding uplifts;

Liaising with internal departments to ensure billing systems reflect all inflationary uplifts in a timely manner;

Identifying and resolving fee anomalies, working closing with the Accounts Receivable department;

Supporting the Fee Procurement team to ensure all deadlines are met;

Tracking and reporting progress towards department targets;

Producing weekly/ad hoc reports that are circulated to the wider business;

Other ad hoc financial analysis as required.

Reporting into the Senior Commercial Analyst, a new opportunity has arisen to join a dynamic Commercial team that is responsible for ensuring that the funding levels received for packages of care are financially sustainable. The team constantly reviews current funding levels in line with imposed cost pressures, negotiating with funding authorities across the country whilst ensuring all awarded uplifts are promptly input in to internal billing systems.





Key Characteristics:



Good Microsoft Excel knowledge;

Preferably AAT qualified or have 2 years' experience in a similar role;

Demonstrable experience of financial analysis;

Logical approach to problem solving with high attention to detail;

Able to manage own workload and prioritise accordingly;

Adaptable team player;

Target driven;

Approachable, personable and able to communicate well across all staffing levels.

Employee benefits include 23 days annual leave, bank holidays plus birthday off, Life Assurance, sick pay and workplace pension.



Make a great career choice and apply now!



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

