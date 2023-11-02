Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant Bank



Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA



Full time hours 8am to 18:30pm weekdays and weekends



Pay rate per hour £10.57



Right now, we have a Kitchen Assistant vacancy at Brook House Nursing Home, 8a Nelson Road, New Malden



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

The Job Role



The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:



To assist in the preparation of meals.

To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.

To participate in any training, as required

To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.

To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.

To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required, e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.





The ideal candidate will have



A caring and compassionate nature.

Willingness to learn.

Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

INDMP

