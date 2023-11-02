Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group
New MaldenLocationNew Malden
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Kitchen Assistant Bank
Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA
Full time hours 8am to 18:30pm weekdays and weekends
Pay rate per hour £10.57
Right now, we have a Kitchen Assistant vacancy at Brook House Nursing Home, 8a Nelson Road, New Malden
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
The Job Role
The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:
- To assist in the preparation of meals.
- To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
- To participate in any training, as required
- To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.
- To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
- To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required, e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.
The ideal candidate will have
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
INDMP
JOB SUMMARY
Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group
New Malden
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed