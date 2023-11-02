Care Assistant Bank by Future Care Group

Care Assistant Bank



Acacia Lodge Care Home, RG9 1EY



Hours per week: Bank



Pay rate per hour £11.02



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Acacia Lodge is a purpose-built nursing home situated in the picturesque town of Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, offering 55 spacious en-suite rooms with personal showers, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care. Set in an ideal central location with a beautifully kept garden, Acacia Lodge is one of only two care homes in the U.K which has proudly invested in innovative technology called Early sense.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Acacia Lodge is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.



Rewards and Benefits:



£250 Welcome Bonus paid on successful completion of probation

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Competitive rates of pay

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion





The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

